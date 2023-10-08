Previous
Field of Flowers by danette
Field of Flowers

The swamp is abloom with sunflowers! It has been on my bucket list for a number of years!
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

Danette Thompson

@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things.
gloria jones ace
Beautiful!
October 8th, 2023  
Mags ace
Glorious!
October 8th, 2023  
