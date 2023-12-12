Sign up
Photo 3285
Christmas program
Our youngest grandson (middle) sang in his first ever program. He sang all the words to every song!
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
2
365
NIKON D7500
12th December 2023 11:56am
children
singing
boy
grandson
