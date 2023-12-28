Sign up
Previous
Photo 3299
That Sweet Face
Enjoying the Christmas season!
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
Tags
christmas
,
lights
,
boy
,
grandson
,
theme-december2023
gloria jones
ace
Indeed a sweet face. Great portrait and lighting
December 28th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So sweet.
December 28th, 2023
Leave a Comment
