Mr. Handsome by danette
Photo 3307

Mr. Handsome

He and his wife have a nest in the yard but they sure like to hide from me. Today, he sang in the tree without a care that I was nearby.
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Danette Thompson

OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
gloria jones ace
Perfect shot.
January 12th, 2024  
