Same Osprey by danette
A different view, showing more of the fish.
2nd March 2024 2nd Mar 24

Danette Thompson

@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
Louise & Ken ace
What a gorgeous capture of the osprey with a marvelous dinner!
March 2nd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
What a wonderful capture, the Osprey in his dining room!
March 2nd, 2024  
