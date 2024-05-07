Previous
Church of the Presidents by danette
Photo 3391

Church of the Presidents

Located in Quincy, MA, this church was home to John Adams and John Quincy Adams, the 2nd and 6th Presidents. They are both buried there, along with their wives.
Danette Thompson

@danette
