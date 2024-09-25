Sign up
Photo 3474
Suwannee Springs Bridge
Built in 1931, this bridge over the Suwannee River served Live Oak until 1971 when a new bridge was built.
25th September 2024
25th Sep 24
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
Rick
ace
Wow, they've really painted that one up. Great shot.
September 26th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
What a captivating shot and a beautiful work of art...both the structure and the graffiti!!
September 26th, 2024
