Suwannee Springs Bridge by danette
Suwannee Springs Bridge

Built in 1931, this bridge over the Suwannee River served Live Oak until 1971 when a new bridge was built.
25th September 2024 25th Sep 24

Rick
Wow, they've really painted that one up. Great shot.
September 26th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini
What a captivating shot and a beautiful work of art...both the structure and the graffiti!!
September 26th, 2024  
