Bees by danette
Photo 3475

Bees

Loved watching the bees and the flowers while we sought refuge in Birmingham from Hurricane Helene. Please, please pray for those in the path. Please. This is awful.
26th September 2024 26th Sep 24

Danette Thompson

Great shot. Wow, y'all did take a big detour. So far we're just getting some light winds and rain here, so hope that will be the extent of our storm Yeah, those people around Tallahassee will really be hit hard so they need all of the prayers they can get.
September 27th, 2024  
FABULOUS shot with beautiful color contrast and excellent detail on the bee. Glad you got out of the way of Helene. I hope you are spared any damage.
September 27th, 2024  
@rickster549 It seemed to be the only option. Glad we chose to not go into the NE GA mountains.
September 27th, 2024  
