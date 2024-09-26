Sign up
Photo 3475
Bees
Loved watching the bees and the flowers while we sought refuge in Birmingham from Hurricane Helene. Please, please pray for those in the path. Please. This is awful.
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
3
2
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
3708
photos
131
followers
126
following
952% complete
Tags
flowers
,
bees
Rick
ace
Great shot. Wow, y'all did take a big detour. So far we're just getting some light winds and rain here, so hope that will be the extent of our storm Yeah, those people around Tallahassee will really be hit hard so they need all of the prayers they can get.
September 27th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
FABULOUS shot with beautiful color contrast and excellent detail on the bee. Glad you got out of the way of Helene. I hope you are spared any damage.
September 27th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
@rickster549
It seemed to be the only option. Glad we chose to not go into the NE GA mountains.
September 27th, 2024
