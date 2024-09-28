Sign up
Photo 3477
Sloss Furnaces
Operated as a pig iron-producing blast furnace from 1882 to 1971 in Birmingham, Alabama. It is now a National Historic Landmark. Part of it is used for metal arts. It is also an event venue. It is fascinating to see.
28th September 2024
28th Sep 24
3
1
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
3711
photos
131
followers
126
following
952% complete
3471
3472
3473
3474
3475
3476
3477
3478
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
alabama
,
birmingham
,
factory
,
historic
,
furnaces
,
sloss
ace
Fantastic capture and perspective! I'll bet it was fascinating.
October 1st, 2024
ace
What a great industrial scene.
October 1st, 2024
ace
Very interesting!
October 1st, 2024
