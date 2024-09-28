Previous
Sloss Furnaces by danette
Sloss Furnaces

Operated as a pig iron-producing blast furnace from 1882 to 1971 in Birmingham, Alabama. It is now a National Historic Landmark. Part of it is used for metal arts. It is also an event venue. It is fascinating to see.
Danette Thompson

OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
Mags ace
Fantastic capture and perspective! I'll bet it was fascinating.
October 1st, 2024  
Babs ace
What a great industrial scene.
October 1st, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Very interesting!
October 1st, 2024  
