Photo 3476
Here lies...
My 2nd great-grandparents and my 3rd great-grandmother. It is a unique feeling to touch a gravestone of someone born over 200 years ago and to know they went to this church.
30th September 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
church
,
grandparents
,
cemetery
,
florida
,
ancestors
