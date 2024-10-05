Previous
Field of Flowers by danette
Photo 3484

Field of Flowers

We were quite surprised to see this field full of flowers. I'm not sure what they are.
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 5th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely colours - maybe rapeseed?
October 5th, 2024  
