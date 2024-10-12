Previous
Give Thanks With a Grateful Heart by danette
Give Thanks With a Grateful Heart

We stopped at Mission San Jose to also give thanks for recent answered prayers and to pray for hurricane recovery.
12th October 2024 12th Oct 24

Danette Thompson

Beautiful building and I love the sun flare. Yes, praying for hurricane recovery.
October 12th, 2024  
Such a wonderful capture with so much meaning in these difficult times Danette! Keeping all those who are suffering in my prayers.
October 12th, 2024  
