Previous
Photo 3487
Give Thanks With a Grateful Heart
We stopped at Mission San Jose to also give thanks for recent answered prayers and to pray for hurricane recovery.
12th October 2024
12th Oct 24
2
2
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
3720
photos
130
followers
125
following
955% complete
3480
3481
3482
3483
3484
3485
3486
3487
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
texas
,
mission
,
sanjose
,
sanantonio
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful building and I love the sun flare. Yes, praying for hurricane recovery.
October 12th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful capture with so much meaning in these difficult times Danette! Keeping all those who are suffering in my prayers.
October 12th, 2024
