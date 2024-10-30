Previous
Day of the Dead artwork by danette
Photo 3509

Day of the Dead artwork

Apparently, San Antonio has a big celebration for the Day of the Dead. There are painted masks all over town. While we are not there currently, they had a large festival last weekend.
30th October 2024 30th Oct 24

Danette Thompson

Happy Halloween Danette. Fav. 👻
October 31st, 2024  
Beautiful
October 31st, 2024  
