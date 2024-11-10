Previous
10 Tarpon Isle by danette
Photo 3517

10 Tarpon Isle

Yes, this is a house that takes up an entire island in Palm Beach. It sold in 1998 for $7.6 million, in 2021 for $85 million and earlier this year for $150 million. Looks like close to 31,000 square feet of living area. Blows my mind!
10th November 2024 10th Nov 24

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
963% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Wow! That's a big house and so beautiful! I hate to guess what the homeowner's insurance premium is yearly.
November 10th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
I cannot even imagine. Great capture...
November 10th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
November 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise