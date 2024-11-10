Sign up
Photo 3517
10 Tarpon Isle
Yes, this is a house that takes up an entire island in Palm Beach. It sold in 1998 for $7.6 million, in 2021 for $85 million and earlier this year for $150 million. Looks like close to 31,000 square feet of living area. Blows my mind!
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
3
2
Danette Thompson
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
Tags
house
florida
intracoastal
palmbeach
tarponisle
ace
Wow! That's a big house and so beautiful! I hate to guess what the homeowner's insurance premium is yearly.
November 10th, 2024
I cannot even imagine. Great capture...
November 10th, 2024
Wonderful
November 10th, 2024
