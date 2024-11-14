Mar-a-Lago

Sits on the Intracoastal Waterway (where the seawall is colored peach). It is 17 prime acres, built between 1924-27 for Marjorie Merriweather Post. The portion that can be seen from the water is the tennis club. The club portion is 62,500 square feet, closer to the ocean and cannot be seen from the road or the water. If you look close enough, you can see the guard tower which helps protect the future president. I am sure the water surrounding the area is also closed off as it was when he was last president.