Photo 3521
Summer extended
Our grandsons were here yesterday. They enjoyed the pool even though the water was very cold by Floridian standards!
16th November 2024
16th Nov 24
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
Photo Details
Tags
jump
,
pool
,
boy
*lynn
ace
fantastic capture of the splashing!
November 17th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Great action shot!
November 17th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful timing
November 17th, 2024
