Summer extended by danette
Photo 3521

Summer extended

Our grandsons were here yesterday. They enjoyed the pool even though the water was very cold by Floridian standards!
16th November 2024 16th Nov 24

Danette Thompson

*lynn ace
fantastic capture of the splashing!
November 17th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Great action shot!
November 17th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful timing
November 17th, 2024  
