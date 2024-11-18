Previous
Woodpecker by danette
Woodpecker

I sat in the driveway and noticed this woodpecker. Had my camera handy! Yay!
18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

Danette Thompson

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet capture and such a pretty woodpecker.
November 19th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
Wonderful
November 19th, 2024  
