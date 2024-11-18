Sign up
Previous
Photo 3523
Woodpecker
I sat in the driveway and noticed this woodpecker. Had my camera handy! Yay!
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
2
2
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
Tags
bird
,
palm
,
florida
,
woodpecker
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Sweet capture and such a pretty woodpecker.
November 19th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
November 19th, 2024
