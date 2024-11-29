Previous
Simple Joys by danette
Photo 3529

Simple Joys

It has been a while since our youngest grandson has been boating. He got great joy over seeing the waves made by the boat (even though in a low wake zone).
29th November 2024 29th Nov 24

Danette Thompson

Carole Sandford ace
He does look happy!
December 2nd, 2024  
