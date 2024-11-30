Previous
Next
Springboard Diving by danette
Photo 3530

Springboard Diving

Boating by the Internation Swimming Hall of Fame in Fort Lauderdale, we caught a glimpse of some of the divers.
30th November 2024 30th Nov 24

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
967% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
December 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact