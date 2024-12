She is a Princess

We adopted her at age 4 and did not name her, but she does live up to her name. We have had another dog at our house for the last 10 days. She knows him well as they had puppies together and lived at the same location. Still, she is a bit jealous and has acted out on several occasions (including chewing an ink pen and getting ink everwhere). Here, she looks so lovely snuggling her little stuffy. She has had that stuffy for 2 years and hardly pays any attention to it. But the other dog likes it!