Experimenting

Went into the darkness of the Everglades to see the International Space Station pass over. While waiting, took this photo of the moon and Venus, I presume?). I was messing with some settings and locked up my camera. Ugh. On the good side, two people were walking in from the total darkness and I told them about the ISS. Turns out, the one person has a radio that connects with them, so he had time to at least get to his car and watch it pass over. He thanked me afterwards!