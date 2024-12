Miami Beach

Yesterday, I had a brilliant idea to go to Miami Beach (40 miles away) to see this amazing art installation on the beach. The traffic was so ridiculous, that I gave up. Took me nearly two hours to get close to the area (a few blocks away). It seems they wanted people to take a shuttle from some unknown location since there was no parking available. Cities are so crowded. I used to live in Miami! My son lives in downtown Tampa. They are not foreign to me. It was just too much chaos for me.