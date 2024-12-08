Previous
Marching Along by danette
Marching Along

Another view of the Great Elephant Migration display that was on Miami Beach.
8th December 2024

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
Peter Dulis ace
a work of art
December 9th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
They are wonderful looking.
December 9th, 2024  
