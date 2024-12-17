Sign up
Previous
Photo 3543
I Need a Silent Night
Though this Christmas is not so hectic, I enjoy seeing this part of our Village when all the lights are off, except one strand of colored lights. It reminds me of this song:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MOg7zKer0Xg
17th December 2024
17th Dec 24
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
Photo Details
Tags
christmas
,
lights
,
village
Mags
ace
Lovely capture!
December 18th, 2024
