I Need a Silent Night

Though this Christmas is not so hectic, I enjoy seeing this part of our Village when all the lights are off, except one strand of colored lights. It reminds me of this song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MOg7zKer0Xg
Danette Thompson

Mags ace
Lovely capture!
December 18th, 2024  
