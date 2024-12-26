Sign up
Photo 3546
Sandi
A 35-foot 700-ton sand sculpture of a Christmas tree.
26th December 2024
26th Dec 24
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
3786
photos
130
followers
123
following
972% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
lights
,
westpalmbeach
,
sandi
Thom Mitchell
ace
Gorgeous colors!
December 31st, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful colors!
December 31st, 2024
