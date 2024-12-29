Previous
Christmas downtown by danette
Christmas downtown

I love how West Palm Beach just seems to "get it right" with the lights and displays.
Danette Thompson

Mags ace
Very beautiful!
December 29th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Wonderful Christmas lighting
December 29th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely festive lights!
December 29th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful night shot.
December 29th, 2024  
