Previous
Photo 3548
Christmas downtown
I love how West Palm Beach just seems to "get it right" with the lights and displays.
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
4
3
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
Mags
ace
Very beautiful!
December 29th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Wonderful Christmas lighting
December 29th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely festive lights!
December 29th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful night shot.
December 29th, 2024
