Previous
Colors, colors and more colors by danette
Photo 3549

Colors, colors and more colors

Just couldn't resist all the beautiful Christmas lights.
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
972% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Gorgeous colors!
December 30th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful night shot.
December 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact