Last Sunset by danette
Photo 3551

Last Sunset

Taking a stroll on the beach to see the lights and the beautiful sky. Happy New Year!
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Danette Thompson

@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
Mags ace
Simply gorgeous!
January 1st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shot! Happy New Year!
January 1st, 2025  
