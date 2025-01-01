Previous
Birds' Eye View! by danette
Birds' Eye View!

The birds just love this high view of the water surrounding the old dead tree.
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Danette Thompson

Diana ace
Beautifully captured.
January 2nd, 2025  
Thom Mitchell ace
There's even a cloud halo behind it! High perches are great when one has fantastic eyesight, as birds seems to possess!
January 2nd, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice capture
January 2nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
January 2nd, 2025  
