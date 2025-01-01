Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3552
Birds' Eye View!
The birds just love this high view of the water surrounding the old dead tree.
Please participate in the non-domesticated animals outside challenge!
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
3788
photos
130
followers
123
following
973% complete
View this month »
3545
3546
3547
3548
3549
3550
3551
3552
Latest from all albums
3546
236
3547
3548
3549
3550
3551
3552
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
bird
,
clouds
,
florida
,
ndao30
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured.
January 2nd, 2025
Thom Mitchell
ace
There's even a cloud halo behind it! High perches are great when one has fantastic eyesight, as birds seems to possess!
January 2nd, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice capture
January 2nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
January 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close