Photo 3553
Happy Fish
Backfilling some of my many blank days! This was one of my favorites from the beach.
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
2
0
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
3794
photos
130
followers
123
following
974% complete
View this month »
3551
3552
3553
3554
3555
3556
3557
3558
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
sky
,
sunset
,
lights
,
beach
,
ocean
,
fish
,
atlantic
,
deerfield
Thom Mitchell
ace
Looks like a skate or ray?
I’m backfilling, too! I have a 5 *month* gap to fill (from *2023*) :-\
January 13th, 2025
Danette Thompson
ace
@rhoing
It's a stingray.
January 13th, 2025
