Previous
It was a blue-in today! by danette
Photo 3554

It was a blue-in today!

Walked to school to pick up our grandsons. It was so sunny and blue today. High of 65 degrees! Can’t beat that!
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
973% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact