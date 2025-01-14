Previous
A Rose is a Rose by danette
A Rose is a Rose

A quick phone shot of a rose in our yard. It isn't often that I see in such good condition.
It's a John F. Kennedy rose that I don't baby!
Danette Thompson

Mags ace
A beautiful white rose.
January 15th, 2025  
