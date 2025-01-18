Previous
She Can't See Me by danette
Photo 3561

She Can't See Me

I was surprised to see this little iguana hiding in the plants. He did look cute, but I would love if he left.
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

Danette Thompson

Allison Williams ace
He is cute. Just wondering, why do want him to leave?
January 18th, 2025  
Diana ace
Oh how adorable, I would want it to stay! Or do they get too big?
January 18th, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
@allie912 @ludwigsdiana iguanas are invasive here in Florida. Not native. They have no natural enemies to keep their numbers in check. He will grow to several feet long and they eat up the plants.
January 18th, 2025  
Babs ace
He is gorgeous
January 18th, 2025  
