House built of Coquina

Hollywood, Florida. My birthplace. Not far from where I currently live (same county) but I don't go there often. Mostly to the cemetery where family is buried. Today, we met up with family. They were running late, so we drove through some old neighborhoods. I was not familiar with these neighborhoods. Hollywood has actually changed a lot since I lived there while very young.

We saw this house built of coquina. For those not familiar, coquina is rock made of mollusks, trilobites, brachiopods, or other invertebrates. It is part of what our state is made of. They no longer use this for building. I would love to find out more information about this house.