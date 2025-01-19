Previous
House built of Coquina by danette
Photo 3563

House built of Coquina

Hollywood, Florida. My birthplace. Not far from where I currently live (same county) but I don't go there often. Mostly to the cemetery where family is buried. Today, we met up with family. They were running late, so we drove through some old neighborhoods. I was not familiar with these neighborhoods. Hollywood has actually changed a lot since I lived there while very young.
We saw this house built of coquina. For those not familiar, coquina is rock made of mollusks, trilobites, brachiopods, or other invertebrates. It is part of what our state is made of. They no longer use this for building. I would love to find out more information about this house.
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
976% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dave ace
Nice find
January 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact