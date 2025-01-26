Previous
Manatee

Also known as a sea cow. We had some recent cold weather here in Florida, which attracts the manatees to warmer water. The only area near us that is guaranteed to have them is the power discharge area. They have a very nice set up for visitors. On this day, there were over 190 that they counted. There are other areas in Florida that will attract many hundreds. These were hard to photograph as they would only peak their nose out of the water for a brief moment. We brought our grandsons to see them and had a fabulous time.
