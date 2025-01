Esther B. O'Keeffe Building

The beauty of this building always captures my attention.

It was designed by famed architect Addison Mizner (1872-1933) and is home to a gallery of traveling art exhibitions. He greatly influenced the look of Palm Beach and Boca Raton. He would probably frown at the new square homes being built today.

Esther's husband was the nephew of famed artist Georgia O'Keeffe. Esther was an artist and philanthropist.