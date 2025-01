This building in downtown Philadelphia has been a retail department store for over 100 years. It started out as Wannamaker's and is famous for the largest pipe organ in the world. The organ came from the St. Louis World's Fair, along with a large eagle statue.The store is currently owned by Macy's and is expected to close in March. :-(I was there just over 10 years ago, so this is a photo from that time.If you want to know more: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wanamaker%27s