Vintage by danette
Photo 3571

Vintage

We toured a historical home in Hollywood, built in 1935. My dad was born during that decade. Some letter sweaters from his high school were donated to this home. It was fun to see!
When I grew up here, things were not "historical". They were just "old". "Old" was not even appreciated, since most everything was new. Even buyers thought houses older than 10 years were old. It has been fun to discover "history" in my area, even if it is young compared to other areas. We need to appreciate our history before it is all gone.
4th February 2025

Danette Thompson

