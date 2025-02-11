Previous
Changes by danette
Photo 3573

Changes

I had the chance to drive along Ft. Myers Beach today. Ten miles. Took me over an hour to drive due to the construction. Nearly every home along the beach was destroyed by Hurricane Ian over 2 years ago.
Now, all those “once affordable” modest homes are being replaced by colossal mansions. In the photo, one modest home remains.
It made me sad. I remember going to Ft. Myers Beach as a young child when there were just a few homes on the beach. Now, living on this beach is certainly out of range for almost everyone.
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
978% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mark St Clair ace
It is sad. It even happens in Orlando.
February 12th, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
@frodob I see it everywhere, but it usually happens over time. This was a sudden change of a huge stretch of land.
February 12th, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
They do look pricey
February 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact