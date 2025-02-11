Changes

I had the chance to drive along Ft. Myers Beach today. Ten miles. Took me over an hour to drive due to the construction. Nearly every home along the beach was destroyed by Hurricane Ian over 2 years ago.

Now, all those “once affordable” modest homes are being replaced by colossal mansions. In the photo, one modest home remains.

It made me sad. I remember going to Ft. Myers Beach as a young child when there were just a few homes on the beach. Now, living on this beach is certainly out of range for almost everyone.