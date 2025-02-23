Previous
Ringing the bell by danette
Ringing the bell

While our son didn't get a bell to ring at his doctor's office, it was a great experience for his whole family to see at the Dolphin Cancer Challenge. There were 7000 participants in various races!
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

Danette Thompson

@danette
GaryW
Congratulations to him and to your family! Ringing the bell is an awesome experience!
February 24th, 2025  
Mags ace
What a wonderful experience and great shot!
February 24th, 2025  
