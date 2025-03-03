Sign up
Previous
Photo 3579
Trail of the Honeybees
Artist Djerlens Chery painted this mural in Pompano Beach, FL. It is one of a number of 28 pieces of artwork in a particular area highlighting the honeybee and the vegetation it helps to polinate
3rd March 2025
3rd Mar 25
5
2
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
Tags
mural
,
florida
,
honeybee
,
pompano
,
street-art-21
Allison Williams
ace
I love this!
March 3rd, 2025
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
How gorgeous...love it!
March 3rd, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Sweet
March 3rd, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great find and capture
March 3rd, 2025
Babs
ace
Fabulous street art.
March 3rd, 2025
