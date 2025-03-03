Previous
Trail of the Honeybees by danette
Photo 3579

Trail of the Honeybees

Artist Djerlens Chery painted this mural in Pompano Beach, FL. It is one of a number of 28 pieces of artwork in a particular area highlighting the honeybee and the vegetation it helps to polinate
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
980% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Allison Williams ace
I love this!
March 3rd, 2025  
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
How gorgeous...love it!
March 3rd, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Sweet
March 3rd, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great find and capture
March 3rd, 2025  
Babs ace
Fabulous street art.
March 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact