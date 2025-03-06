Previous
Spring is coming by danette
Spring is coming

Today, probably our last "cold" front will come through. Enjoying the cooler temperatures. Just noticed that my orchids are all about to bloom!!

I am sorry for being absent. Not been feeling my best lately.
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Danette Thompson

Mags ace
Lovely buds! I know what you mean about not feeling your best. Hope you feel better soon.
March 6th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful focus
March 6th, 2025  
