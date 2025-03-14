Previous
Eclipse by danette
Eclipse

Definitely not my best eclipse shot! It was nearly at peak when I got up. Made it too hard to focus. But, we enjoyed it anyway.
Danette Thompson

OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
Mags ace
Still, pretty spectacular shot!
March 14th, 2025  
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
Nice capture
March 14th, 2025  
