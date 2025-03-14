Sign up
Photo 3588
Eclipse
Definitely not my best eclipse shot! It was nearly at peak when I got up. Made it too hard to focus. But, we enjoyed it anyway.
14th March 2025
14th Mar 25
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
moon
eclipse
Mags
ace
Still, pretty spectacular shot!
March 14th, 2025
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
Nice capture
March 14th, 2025
