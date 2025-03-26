Sign up
Previous
Photo 3597
Long shadows
I love the long shadows of the springtime, along with spring flowers.
26th March 2025
26th Mar 25
2
0
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
3834
photos
130
followers
123
following
985% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
shadows
,
trees
,
florida
,
azaleas
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
March 26th, 2025
Thom Mitchell
ace
Lovely sunburst through the trees!
March 26th, 2025
