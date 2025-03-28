Previous
Calves by danette
Photo 3599

Calves

Love watching the calves in the field.
28th March 2025 28th Mar 25

Danette Thompson

OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
Mags ace
A soothing country capture.
March 28th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
Lovely country scene.
March 28th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely rural scene with soft light.
March 28th, 2025  
