Peak-a-boo by danette
Photo 3601

Peak-a-boo

Visited a rose garden today and saw this tiny frog in his comfy home.
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

Danette Thompson

OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
Mags ace
LOL! That's the cutest thing I've seen today!
April 3rd, 2025  
L. H. ace
LOVE it!
April 3rd, 2025  
