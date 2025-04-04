Sign up
Photo 3603
Herlong Mansion
Portions of this home were built in 1845, the year that Florida became a State. It has been a Bed and Breakfast since the 1980's in the historical town of Micanopy and is thought to be haunted.
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
Danette Thompson
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
Tags
home
,
mansion
,
florida
,
micanopy
,
herlong
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
April 4th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Looks a fab house!
April 4th, 2025
