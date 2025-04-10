Previous
Old Church by danette
Photo 3609

Old Church

Built in 1916 as the United Evangelical Church. In 1957 became the United Church of Christ. It has recently been restored. I don't know if it still holds services, but I am glad to see it restored.
10th April 2025 10th Apr 25

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
988% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact