Previous
Spectacular Gardens by danette
Photo 3610

Spectacular Gardens

We visited what used to be a quarry and has been turned into beautiful gardens. We did miss the peak of azaleas, but the water and trees are stunning to experience.
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
989% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Looks lovely. That is an incredible fountain!
April 12th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a neat fountain
April 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact