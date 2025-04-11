Sign up
Photo 3610
Spectacular Gardens
We visited what used to be a quarry and has been turned into beautiful gardens. We did miss the peak of azaleas, but the water and trees are stunning to experience.
11th April 2025
11th Apr 25
Danette Thompson
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
Tags
fountain
,
lake
,
gardens
,
florida
Lou Ann
Looks lovely. That is an incredible fountain!
April 12th, 2025
Babs
What a neat fountain
April 12th, 2025
