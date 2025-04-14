Previous
Welcome to Florida by danette
Photo 3613

Welcome to Florida

Back in the days of the "Tin Can Tourist", there remains a 10-mile portion of the Old Dixie Highway. It is lined with bricks. I am glad this portion still remains!
14th April 2025 14th Apr 25

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
989% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact